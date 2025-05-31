Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Economic Collapse Approaches
I Can't Believe They're Missing This
11 hrs ago
•
Chris Martenson
8
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Economic Collapse Approaches
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Adam Rozencwajg: The Stage Is Set for Commodities to Shine
Trump is Resetting the World Economic Order
May 1
•
Chris Martenson
5
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Adam Rozencwajg: The Stage Is Set for Commodities to Shine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
Why Prudent Investors Are Shifting from Passive Investing to Active Management
Making Sense out of the Market Confusion
Apr 24
•
Chris Martenson
9
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Why Prudent Investors Are Shifting from Passive Investing to Active Management
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
March 2025
Breaking The Frame
Unveiling the Dollar Illusion: Redefining Your Wealth Mindset
Mar 29
•
Chris Martenson
16
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Breaking The Frame
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
When Cheating Becomes a Way of Life: A Survival Guide
Will You Survive the Revolution?
Mar 22
•
Chris Martenson
62
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
When Cheating Becomes a Way of Life: A Survival Guide
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
The Return of Peak Oil: Why It Matters and What’s Next
It's Back (And Almost Nobody is Prepared)
Mar 14
•
Chris Martenson
11
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
The Return of Peak Oil: Why It Matters and What’s Next
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Europe Descends, Medical Demons, “”Markets”” and Less Nuclear War
The Fat Pipe from March 6
Mar 13
•
Chris Martenson
15
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Europe Descends, Medical Demons, “”Markets”” and Less Nuclear War
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Ukraine, CA Hellhole, Silver!!, and WTF DOJ?
The Fat Pipe from March 4
Mar 11
•
Chris Martenson
13
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Ukraine, CA Hellhole, Silver!!, and WTF DOJ?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
When Corruption Is the Path
Is It Too Broke to Fix?
Mar 8
•
Chris Martenson
16
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
When Corruption Is the Path
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
February 2025
Fort Knox: If the Gold Were There, They’d Let Us See It
What if Our Gold is Missing?
Feb 23
•
Chris Martenson
16
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Fort Knox: If the Gold Were There, They’d Let Us See It
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Time to Ditch the Beats!
Big-Tech is Not Your Friend
Feb 21
•
Chris Martenson
15
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
Time to Ditch the Beats!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
How Many Are Collecting Social Security Who Shouldn’t Be?
Elon Exposes the Largest Fraud Yet?
Feb 18
•
Chris Martenson
12
Share this post
Chris’s Substack
How Many Are Collecting Social Security Who Shouldn’t Be?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
© 2025 Chris Martenson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts