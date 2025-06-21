Chris’s Substack

Scott munson
3h

Closing This Global Oil Chokepoint Crashes the World’s Economy

What Happens if Iran Closes the Straight of Hormuz?

Have you ever wondered what would happen to oil prices and the world’s economy if the Strait of Hormuz were blocked? Is it even within Iran’s power to do such a thing? Could they?Today, I dive into what happens if this tiny stretch of water in the Persian Gulf gets shut down, why it’s a geopolitical powder keg, and how Iran’s military capabilities make this a very real threat.

What’s at Stake: The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, handling roughly 21 million barrels per day—about 20% of global oil consumption but a whopping 40-50% of all exported oil. The Strait is really but a pair of 2-mile-wide channels, one for inbound traffic and the other for outbound, flanked by Iran and the UAE. It is the lifeline for oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar, and others, mostly headed to Asia.

If Iran closes it, say in response to a U.S. or Israeli strike, we’re looking at oil prices spiking to $200, $300, or even $400 a barrel. That will be a gut punch to debt-laden Western economies, but especially the U.S.’s, potentially triggering market crashes, derivative meltdowns, and the worst economic depression in modern times.

Iran’s Ace in the Hole

SNIP

Frank's avatar
Frank
4h

Thanks for the post. But isn't there more oil under Texas than in the entire Persian Gulf?

