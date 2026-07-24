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Jimmy Roe's avatar
Jimmy Roe
9h

Why do you people keep electing this moron then? I will never understand.

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Mrjinx007's avatar
Mrjinx007
3h

At this point it is all about diesel without which everything will come to a halt. Food, water, electricity, gas, etc. One has to determine the priorities in survival.

without Water: 5-6 days

Without food: 30-40 days

Without electricity: Depends

Without transportation/freedom of movement: Depends

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