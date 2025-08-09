Does it seem like it’s getting harder and harder to get by and make ends meet? Not only is that actually true for the average family or person, but it’s also happening on purpose.

The Middle Class is being systematically dismantled, through a combination of reckless monetary and spending policies at the macro level, but also at the micro level by predatory insurance and private equity practices.

In 1960, the average household spent 22.5% of income on housing, healthcare, and tuition; today, it’s 37%, a 68% increase in the share of income required to have a roof over one’s head, access to medical care when needed, and education. In other words, the bare minimum.

The average household is now being squeezed from all sides. By rising property taxes and insurance on one side, by crushing student debts on another, and by private equity shenanigans on another.

Add it all up, and Americans are going deeper and deeper into debt as they attempt to keep their noses above the rising inflationary waters. In Q2 2025, Household debt rose by $185 billion, with mortgage debt ($131 billion) and auto loans ($13 billion) leading the increase. Credit card debt now exceeds $1 trillion, and student loans are often non-dischargeable in bankruptcy.

But the really infuriating part? So-called “private equity” has been operating as effective mini-regional monopolies in such areas as HVCA, cement, plumbing, and veterinary services.

The scheme is, a given private equity firm will buy up all of the HVAC companies in a region, keeping the names to camouflage the operations as family-owned small businesses, and then hiking the fees across all of the firms at once so that you cannot escape the 300% price hikes.

Don’t like the price at once firm? Call another. Oh no! They’re just as high!!

Just as mysteriously, Home insurance costs have surged of late, with the firms blaming Climate Change. The problem? None of the data supports the idea that storms are any more frequent or violent.

Instead, replacement costs have gone through the roof, in part driven by private equity, which it would not surprise us to learn is owned in part by the insurance companies themselves.

Scams nested within scams wrapped within schemes, all designed to squeeze every last dollar out of helpless families.

And government regulators? They are nowhere to be seen or found.

What’s the answer?

Step 1 is to be aware of the scams and schemes.

Step 2 is to realize what you can control and what you cannot.

Step 3 is to take action to build resilience and financial freedom.

To avoid becoming roadkill, this is what we each must do. So, to answer the question in the title, yes, the middle class is being intentionally destroyed.

