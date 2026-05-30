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Dorian's avatar
Dorian
May 31

Most people think commodity crises begin with shortages.

They don’t.

They begin with the illusion of abundance.

The system usually breaks long before the inventory reaches zero.

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Super Spreader's avatar
Super Spreader
May 30

In 6 months we may notice there are some anomalies to the "fuel shortage".

Remember in COVID when they tried to tell us that if you STOOD UP in a restaurant you could get covid, but while you SAT DOWN you were safe. Apparently covid has a minimum altitude and floats exactly 5 feet above ground at all times. Right over your head while you eat. At the time I asked people what about customers in wheelchairs? Are they safe without a mask because technically they never leave their chair. They take it with them and remain safely below the covid.

The whole thing was of course absolutely absurd. Remember Newscum dining at a fancy $1000 a meal restaurant while locking down his entire state. We now can see that the fools who didn't question such nonsense and who complied were willing pawns in a bigger more nefarious operation.

So, in 6 months, if there really is an oil/fuel/helium or whatever shortage, we may wonder how come certain groups aren't affected. Why does the oil shortage "magically float 5 feet above ground". How come data centers can still get the fuel they need to run, but I'm forced to fill up my car only on odd days? Why does it only seem to impact those people who need to be directed towards some major social change?

I maintain skepticism that the whole thing is another nefarious operation designed to deceive willing pawns into accepting the next absolutely absurd narrative. Maybe...

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