KaiteeO
2d

It is shocking how much property tax money is given to public schools. With real estate values going up pretty much everywhere AND fewer children enrolling in school(fewer births, more private and homeschooling due to the lack of actual education in public schools)the amount per pupil has to be astronomical! I know the administration makes $$$$. Being a principal is lucrative.

Counties should pay them a certain amount per student rather than a lump percentage of the tax brought in. And retired people should get a break…at least for the school portion.

Tankster
4d

Matt Taibbi did a great piece on some rolling of a city in AL or nearby where the palms of the rube locals got greased for a pitifully small amount of money for a $ 300 million sewer plant or something like that. Also read Boondoggle on Stack, as many of these rip-offs are exposed like bidding for Amazon or some mega companies between cities for HQs that never get built nut the grabbers got their $$$. Ball teams as well, demanding new stadiums after 20 years built with 30 year bonds, like the perks who own the Tampa Bay Rays, selling the team for $1.7 billion after buying the team for $200 million, and taking who knows how much taxpayer money over the years...

