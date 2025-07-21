My Most Powerful Economic Insight in One Lesson

Chris’s Substack

Chris’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Leger's avatar
Richard Leger
12h

Remember the Club of Rome, they who orchestrated the idea of placing humanity as the scapegoat for all of the inhumane plans of depopulation and de-industrialization that they wanted to pursue?

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/club-of-rome-the-real-enemy-is-humanity

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/toi-edit-page/looking-behind-the-scenes-of-the-well-orchestrated-climate-hysteria/

*****

Maurice Strong, Interview 1992, concerning the plot of a book he would like to write:

"What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? And if the world is to survive, those rich countries would have to sign an agreement reducing their impact on the environment. Will they do it? The group's conclusion is 'no'. The rich countries won't do it. They won't change. So, in order to save the planet, the group decides: Isn't the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn't it our responsibility to bring that about?"

*****

And from the Club of Rome came this brilliant man's conclusions (The Limits to Growth): https://rumble.com/v6qtc8o-dennis-meadows-of-the-club-of-rome.html

*****

So is Peak Oil just another one of their scams they're going to use to wreak huge havoc upon the globe, very soon actually, as I believe you see happening as well?

I don't have it at hand just now, but I remember reading or hearing, I'm pretty sure it was Alexander King, suggesting that energy, or economic activity was the key to population growth, or to depopulation, I forget how it was worded or proposed, but in the same sense as Maurice Strong's ideas above, I'm sure that our ruling class are preparing for a substantial amount of reduction of energy in order to bring about the depopulation they have been obsessing about ever since the good parson Malthus' writings in the late 1700s.

Oh, actually, I did start putting a video together a little while ago, was going to create a better second version, but never got around to it, too busy with our move that never seems to end... I have a lot more material I wanted to add to it, but here's some of it for now: https://odysee.com/@N1755L:7/depopulation:2f

*****

All of this Green crap is, for the most part, a way to bankrupt every nation on the planet, all these costly, wasteful, inefficient, even more expensive to decommission windmills, the silly fields of solar panels, and the unsustainable electric vehicles/batteries... all part of a plan to create unsustainable systems that will later force a pull-back that will leave us all stranded and having to accept severe limitations and deprivations... and of course, much more depopulation will "inadvertently" result from it.

I don't think most would have the attention span to even read half, so best to pause.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2d

My Most Powerful Economic Insight in One Lesson

The Energy Secret

https://open.substack.com/pub/chrismartenson/p/my-most-powerful-economic-insight

CHRIS MARTENSON 2025.07.21 Monday

x.com/chrismartenson

substack.com/@chrismartenson

The most powerful economic insight I’ve gathered over the years is a deep understanding of the role of energy in being THE main ingredient for everything economic occurring that we hold near and dear to our hearts. Sadly, it’s also still the least well understood by those in power.

Our leaders seem to have the wrong idea about energy, which mainly revolves around the idea that they can safely ignore the topic except when it validates their desire to bomb the Middle East. Then they become very interested for a week or two.

It is my view that this will lead us into big trouble:

It’s ain’t what you don’t know that gets you in trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.

~ Mark Twain

SNIP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Martenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture