Be Water
2d

Great interview and Larry is a gentleman

Kiwi
2d

The Fred debt to gdp chart says it all really. Chris has been pointing it out for over a decade now and the gap continues to widen. Meanwhile, our national government, after printing money with abandon causing inflation, tells us significant tax increases are required as their government spend doesn't go as far as it used to. It is an increasingly tight downward spiral spinning many middle and lower evonomoc earners into oblivion. It will not end well.

