Chris’s Substack

Chris’s Substack

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
19m

Thanks Chris.

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Anthony Crossfire's avatar
Anthony Crossfire
2h

Thank you. I'm pretty good about reading extensively but even I have had a hard time keeping up with the events as Ukraine bombs Russian energy. There really is very little western coverage

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