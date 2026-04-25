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Mrjinx007's avatar
Mrjinx007
1h

Could this be "Covid 2.0"? WEF is alive and well and in charge of the direction we all are headed.

No fuel

No AC/Heat

No food

No jobs

The elite bunkers are designed to protect them while desperate people kill each other- it's not about nukes.

You can't eat gold, silver, oil, real estate, currency. Bugs may be an alternative

You will die without clean water in a very short time- you will die drinking dirty water faster

The only way out of this situation is to unite and force change- there are no alternatives

Massey, Paul, Green, etc., are not the saviors

Social media, Kalshi, and polymarket, etc., are the new MSM. They will select the next president and congress if you let them.

MSM, social media, Kalshi, Ploymarket, etc., will trash and shadow ban those that can make a difference

The machines will select those approved and elected by MSM, social media, Kalshi, Polymarket, etc.

This is very depressing. I am just saying!

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