Chris’s Substack

Chris’s Substack

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SuzanneSoFlo
Apr 15

Learned a lot from this post and all your content😍

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Roscoe
Apr 18

So much about our energy policy seems analogous to selling off our seed corn because we can get a good price for it today.

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