Chris’s Substack

Chris’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will R Thomson's avatar
Will R Thomson
7d

Chris , does anyone ever give you credit from being the only actual channel in 2020 doing common sense and good solutions? I rmeer on 250,000 pee watching, viewership going up as we did honey badger , dwsnbn who bus etc. Years later than conspiracy army pretend they were supporting early treatments but they are all liars.

And five years later the entire planet still doesn't know how the jabs kill. You got pretty close once. I've known all along cos I'm normal.

Great work being the only decent source of information on planet earth in 2020. I've got the only true account of how it all went down, everyone else is pretty much a liar pretending they know best. Like all experts getting all obvious things wrong.

Some of us didn't go mental.

Hopefully you comment on your own threads. 99.99% of doctors and influencers don't. No science going on. Just one way radios. I'm the only human who noticed es, bizarrly.

The experts all flee from me especially. Mculloch, Malone, the lot. I know what they don't know. And they hate that.

I got dirt on all of them.

I got your back though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
STEVE MADISON's avatar
STEVE MADISON
7d

State Representative Melissa Hortman is the first to fall. The LEFT is enforcing the Biden Autopen POLITBURO import of 45MM replacements. It seems the list is long. Lord have mercy on the Country. The Government can go straight to hades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Martenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture