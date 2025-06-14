Today, I have a critical update on the upcoming No Kings protests planned for this Saturday, June 14th.

These protests, which are happening nationwide, are not just spontaneous gatherings; they’re well-funded operations with a clear agenda to disrupt and provoke reactions. As Saul Alinsky famously wrote in his little red book entitled “Rules for Radicals:”

The No Kings movement, with its website and numerous partners, seems to be pushing an anti-Trump narrative, but there’s more to it. They’re funded by some big players, with connections to organizations that have received significant taxpayer money. This raises questions about the real motives behind these protests. Are they merely unhappy with the current policies, or are they seeking disruption to achieve other, larger aims?

I’ve been hearing whispers, and there’s a real concern about potential violence or even a false flag event. The focus seems to be on Philadelphia, where there’s talk of buses bringing in agitators from across the country, aiming to make it the epicenter of unrest.

Now, let’s talk about the implications. With the recent drone attacks in Russia and Iran, the idea of using drones for disruption isn’t far-fetched here. Imagine if these protests were used as a cover for more sinister activities, like attacking infrastructure or causing widespread chaos.

And let’s not forget the border situation. I’ve seen it firsthand; military-aged men from various countries are crossing into the U.S. through places like the Darien Gap, a place with which I have first-hand knowledge.

If even a small percentage of the illegal aliens are sleeper cells placed in the US to cause future disruptions or harm, we could be looking at a very chaotic future.

The FBI has already warned about Chinese sleeper cells in the U.S., and with the potential for coordinated attacks, this weekend seems like a perfect time to really dial up the mayhem. The organizers of these protests are looking for reactions, for footage that can be used to further their narrative of division and chaos.

So, my advice? Stay vigilant. If you’re attending these events, be aware of your surroundings. Keep your head on a swivel. And for everyone, this is a reminder to be prepared. Stock up on essentials, have cash on hand, and be ready for disruptions.

This isn’t about fear; it’s about being informed and ready to act. We’re at a point where understanding the undercurrents of these events is crucial for our safety and the stability of our communities. Stay safe, and let’s keep an eye on how this unfolds.

Click Here for Part 2